Sanjay Dutt shares simple mantra to stay healthy and fit during lockdown

Sanjay Dutt is seen walking and jogging in the video which he shared on his social media accounts

In his latest social video, actor Sanjay Dutt has emphasized on why staying fit is important even during lockdown. Urging his followers to exercise and eat healthy, in the short clip posted on social media, the actor is seen jogging. "Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," he captioned the video.

In the video, the actor is seen sporting all-black workout wear. He even requested his fans to follow the rules and regulations besides maintaining the social distancing.

This comes just a few days after his video on the importance of staying indoors. "Our country is going through a very difficult situation. That's why we all have to be united to deal with this. We have to eradicate coronavirus forever. I am requesting you all with folded hands that please follow the instructions of the government and don't step out of your homes. Please step out only if it is very urgent. Please stay at home and spend quality time with your family. Once again I am telling you, please listen to the government. Stay safe. We have to fight coronavirus," the actor says in the video.

"Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus," the caption reads.

On Janta Curfew, Sanjay Dutt had shared a video in which he can be seen appreciating medical workers as requested by PM Narendra Modi.

"My salute to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. We appreciate your efforts & would also like to thank the entire nation for coming together for this. Stay home, stay safe. #JantaCurfew #COVID19," he wrote. His daughter Trishala Dutt also commented on the post. "Love you Papa Dukes! Make sure to wash your hands!," she wrote.