Tigmanshu Dhulia praises Dhurandhar but questions its story, says 'no one will be able to tell you' what it is

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has questioned the kind of stories being told in mainstream Hindi cinema today. The director, known for films like Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil and the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, spoke about the changing nature of commercial films at a recent event in Delhi.

Tigmanshu pointed to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar while discussing the current trend. He said he enjoyed the film's first part for its presentation, music and engaging treatment. However, he felt the story itself was not strong enough.

Tigmanshu Dhulia questions Dhurandhar's story

Tigmanshu Dhulia spoke about Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar at an event. He said, "Thanks to corporate culture, only one kind of film is being made today. Every film is a fictional biopic. When I talk about commercial mainstream cinema, there are examples like Pushpa, KGF and Dhurandhar", Tigmanshu Dhulia said, adding, "By the way, I liked the first part of Dhurandhar, very well presented, engaging, good music. But if you ask someone to tell the story of Dhurandhar, no one will be able to tell you. A man, who is undercover, goes to Pakistan and wreaks havoc there. Is this even a story?"

Tigmanshu Dhulia blames 'corporate culture' for changing films

The filmmaker further blamed what he described as "extreme capitalism" for the lack of original stories in commercial cinema. According to Tigmanshu, filmmakers with stories to tell are either no longer around or don't get the opportunity to make their films because of concerns over whether they will succeed.

"There are no stories in today's films. People who would tell stories don't exist anymore and the ones who want to narrate their stories don't get to do so. People think those films 'won't work'. It's the same template... People also start looking the same, they even have the same haircut. Every city has started looking the same," he shared

Tigmanshu also mentioned films such as Pushpa, KGF and Dhurandhar as examples while making his point about commercial cinema. Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, has earned over Rs 3,000 crore collectively across its two parts.

Meanwhile, Tigmanshu is gearing up for the release of Ghamasaan. The film stars Arshad Warsi and Prateek Gandhi and is set to premiere on Zee5 on Friday, September 11.

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