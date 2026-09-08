Siddharth Gupta's Krishnavataram: Part 1 to release globally with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's guidance

Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam is set to embark on a global journey with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and The Art of Living extending their support to producer Dr Sajan Raj Kurup and Creativeland Studios. The collaboration was officially announced on Janmashtami in the presence of Gurudev, with the World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC), the cultural wing of The Art of Living, and Creativeland Studios signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam to get a worldwide release

The collaboration aims to take Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam, the first instalment of the trilogy exploring the life and divine journey of Lord Krishna, to audiences across the world. The film will have a wider global theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English, with the makers hoping to reach the Indian diaspora as well as international audiences.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar talks about Krishna

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has expressed his love for the film and its vision, will guide the team in its global journey. Speaking about the essence of Krishna, Gurudev said, "Krishna means the most attractive the Self. It is the divinity that is the most attractive; the energy that pulls everything to it. When you realize your life and the whole world is just a Leela (play), then Krishna is born inside you."

For Dr Sajan Raj Kurup, the association is an opportunity to take Indian culture and storytelling beyond cinema. "With the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has nurtured the entire world with his grace and transformed the lives of millions, this film finds its best place at the feet of Gurudev," he said. "Our vision is to build Krishnavataram into a global cultural movement that celebrates cinema, art, and legacy."

Watch India TV's exclusive interaction with the team of Krishnavataram here:

How much did Krishnavataram: Part 1 earn at the box office?

Krishnavataram was a surprise hit at the box office. The film earned Rs 36.29 crore at the box office.

The film features Siddharth Gupta as Lord Krishna, with Sanskruti Jayana portraying Satyabhama. Sushmitha Bhat takes on the role of Radha, while Nivaashiyni Krishnan plays Rukmini. Together, the actors bring some of the most significant characters from Lord Krishna's divine journey to life on screen.

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