'Yeh kaala drishti…': Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at Dhurandhar 2 propaganda claims, backs Aditya Dhar

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on Wednesday night, watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge with Spirit actor Prabhas. The internet has, since then, been rooting for a reaction. On April 9, the filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) and reviewed the film. He first hit back at those who called Dhurandhar a 'propaganda' film. Next, he went on to write to director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh, lauding them for their work.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls out propaganda claims

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviewed Dhurandhar Part 2. He penned on X, "Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times. COMING TO THE POINT..... I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film (sic)."

A photo of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas from Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad, watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been going viral since morning. Take a look:

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are currently working on their upcoming film Spirit

On December 31, 2025, Vanga unveiled the film’s first look, introducing Triptii Dimri as the female lead. The poster presented Prabhas in a raw, rugged avatar. He appeared with long hair, a beard, and a moustache, standing shirtless with his back to the camera. His body showed visible bruises and bandages across his shoulder, arm, and back, hinting at a physically intense role.

He was dressed in loose white trousers, holding a cigarette between his lips and a glass in one hand. Beside him, Triptii, in a pale grey saree, is seen lighting the cigarette, adding a quiet, striking moment to the visual.

The film also features Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. Newcomer Aishwarya Desai was also seen in the poster, which was later shared again on February 27.

Spirit is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027.

Also read: Prabhas watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 with Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga; photo goes viral