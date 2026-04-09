Prabhas watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 with Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga; photo goes viral

New Delhi:

Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a short break from working on their upcoming film Spirit and joined the ongoing buzz around Dhurandhar 2. The two were spotted heading out for a late-night movie outing, and pictures from the visit quickly made their way across social media.

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch Dhurandhar: Part 2

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were seen watching Aditya Dhar-directed and Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. Soon after, fan pages began sharing glimpses from inside the theatre, capturing the duo during the screening.

In one of the photos, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were seen inside a dimly lit theatre, quietly watching the film. Prabhas was dressed in an all-black outfit and stood near the aisle. Sandeep stood beside him, keeping it simple in a blue printed shirt and light-coloured trousers. They are yet to share their review of the film. Here is the photo:

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are working on Spirit

On December 31, 2025, Vanga revealed the first look of Spirit, which also stars Triptii Dimri. The poster showed Prabhas in a rugged look with long hair, a beard, and a moustache. He was seen shirtless, facing away from the camera, with visible bruises and bandages across his shoulder, arm, and back.

He was seen wearing rugged loose white trousers, holding a cigarette between his lips and a glass in one hand. Standing beside him, Triptii, dressed in a pale grey saree, is seen lighting his cigarette. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, as the antagonist of the film. Newcomer Aishwarya Desai was also seen in the poster, which was released on February 27.

Spirit is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027.

Also read: When Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a veiled dig at Deepika Padukone over Spirit plot leak