When Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a veiled dig at Deepika Padukone over Spirit plot leak

After creating havoc at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Spirit. The movie that will be released in multiple languages by the end of 2026, got engrossed in several controversies even before it's release.

With two A-listers knocking their horns, the Spirit controversy was defiantly a surprise for cinephiles. Moreover, internet also seemed divided over the stances that were made public. So let's know what the Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy was all about.

When Deepika left Spirit over 'demands'

Prabhas will be seen romancing Triptii Dimri for the first time in Spirit. But for the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD actress Deepika Padukone was earlier approached for the role. Initially everything seemed falling into place but then Deepika reportedly walked out of the project as her 'demands' were not met.

Reportedly, Deepika asked for Rs 40 crore fee and only 8 hours of working. It is significant to note that makers were willing to offer a Rs 100 core pay check to Pan India actor Prabhas, despite his failed track record after Baahubali. On the other hand, reportedly, the makers were only willing to pay Rs 20 crore to Deepika and their 8-hour shift also didn't go in their favour. If reports are to be believed then, at the end, they signed Triptii for just Rs 8 crores.

Deepika also spoke about the 8-hour shift controversy. 'Several male actors have been working for 8 hours since years, but it has never made any headlines. I have not asked for anything unreasonable and if comes across as pushy or whatever, so be it.'

When Vanga indirectly trolled Deepika

Later Sandeep took to his X account and indirectly blasted the global star for leaking the plot of his film. 'When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames,' read Vanga's tweet.

But all seems to be in the past as the makers released the first look of the film featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. On the other hand, Deepika seems to have distanced herself from work and is seemingly enjoying her maternity leave. However, she will next be seen in Atlee and Allu Arjun's next.

