Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Who won the box office battle on Day 1? The Indian box office witnessed a clash between two big-budget films, 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', on October 2, 2025. Read on to find out which film earned more on its opening day.

New Delhi:

The first Thursday of October 2025 was a treat for cinema lovers, as some of the most anticipated big-budget films, including Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' and Varun Dhawan's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', hit the screens on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

While both films had a good start, the Kannada film 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' outperformed Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' on the first day at the domestic box office.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1

The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, titled Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, had a fantastic start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 60 crore on its opening day. Notably, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 was released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has been receiving rave reviews from both audiences and critics. In addition to Rishab Shetty, who also directed the movie, the film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1 Movie Review: A journey into myth, faith and fury of nature

On the other hand, the romantic drama 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' earned Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 34.08% on Thursday, October 2, 2025, with the highest occupancy of 38.95% recorded during the night shows.

Besides Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles.

Also Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: A family entertainer that lacks depth