Question asked about Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur in Class 6 GK test; school to get notice

Asking the name of the son of Bollywood actors - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan by a private school in Madhya Pradesh during an examination has snowballed into a major controversy. The school has been issued a show cause notice now.

The controversy erupted after the question figured in the current affairs section of the General Knowledge part of class 6 during the annual exams. In its question paper, 'Academic Heights Public School' in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district asked the students to write the full name of the son of Bollywood actors couple (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan).

The current affairs section of the test in part B carried as many as five questions, the first - Who was the first Grand Master of Chess in India? While the second question was -- Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan?

Three other questions on the same set are -- Name the IAF Pilot whose fighter plane crashed in Pakistan? Which team won the IPL Cup in 2019? And the last question was - Who is the dictator of North Korea?

Once the test was over, the question number 2 (Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan?) did not go down well with some of the parents who objected to it saying the current affairs section should have questions related to freedom fighters that can help students enhance their general knowledge and not the name of the son of any Bollywood actors.

Later the parents association of the school complained to the district education department in Khandwa, which further proceeded to the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department. Subsequently, the department issued a show-case notice to the administration of 'Academic Heights Public School' and has sought its response on the matter.

District parents' association president, Anish Jharjhare expressed concern at the incident. "How can the school administration ask the students such non-serious questions? Instead of asking students about historical icons and other legends, they asked for the full name of the son of a Bollywood couple."

"A show-cause notice has been issued to the school. Further action will be initiated on the basis of their (school) reply," said a senior official in the school education department.

Director of the school, Shweta Jain, said the question papers are set by a Delhi-based organisation, with which the school is affiliated, reports PTI.

Those who are opposing are not the parents of the students studying in her school, she said, adding, "So far, none of the parents of the school have made a complaint."

Jain also said that it was wrong to associate the question with religion or communalism. "It should be seen as an effort to enhance knowledge," she added.

--with inputs from IANS, PTI