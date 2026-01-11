Prashant Tamang dies at 43: All you need to know about his wife and family Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol Season 3, has passed away at 43. He leaves behind his wife Geeta Thapa, and daughter, Ariah.

Well-known singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who lifted the trophy of the singing reality TV show Indian Idol Season 3, breathed his last on Sunday, January 11, 2026, in New Delhi. Reportedly, he was found dead at his residence, with initial reports suggesting a sudden heart attack. However, official confirmation regarding the cause of his death is still awaited.

He is survived by his wife, Geeta Thapa, and their daughter, Ariah Tamang. Read on to know more about his wife and family.

About Prashant Tamang's family

For the unversed, singer and actor Prashant Tamang married Geeta Thapa, a former flight attendant, in 2011. The two first became friends, and their relationship gradually grew stronger before they tied the knot.

The couple welcomed their daughter in July 2022 and named her Ariah. Prashant was quite active on social media, especially Instagram, where he often shared pictures with his family.

