Prashant Tamang dies: Indian Idol had seen a similar winner's death in 2013 Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang dies at 43, recalling memories of a similar winner's death in 2013; fans mourn his untimely demise. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who was also the winner of Indian Idol season 3, passed away on January 11, 2026, at the age of 43. The news of his untimely demise has left fans mourning, drawing comparisons to the tragic death of Indian Idol 2 winner Sandeep Acharya, who also passed away in 2013.

For the unversed, Sandeep Acharya was diagnosed with jaundice at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and died on December 15, 2013. He won the second season of Sony TV's hit singing reality show Indian Idol season 2 in 2006.

About Sandeep Acharya's musical journey

Sandeep Acharya started his musical journey in 2004 by participating in Golden Voice of Rajasthan and finished as the runner-up. He then auditioned for Indian Idol season 2 and emerged as the winner. He passed away at the age of 29 and was survived by his wife and a child.

After winning Indian Idol Season 2 in 2006, Sandeep Acharya released his debut album, Mere Saath Saara Jahaan. The music of the song, 'Mere Saath Saara Jahaan', from the album of the same name, was composed by Sandeep Chowta, whereas Sameer Anjaan penned the lyrics. He also participated in the television show Jalwa Four 2 Ka 1.

Along with the Indian Idol season 2 trophy, Sandeep Acharya won a Maruti Baleno car and a cash prize of Rs 1 crore music contract with Sony BMG.

