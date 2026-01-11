When Prashant Tamang said friends were 'shocked' seeing him in Paatal Lok 2, spoke on life post-Indian Idol 3 Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol 3, passed away on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the age of 43. Apart from singing, he also worked as an actor, appearing in Amazon Prime Video's hit show Paatal Lok 2. In an interview with The Telegraph Online, he spoke about his life after the reality show

Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol 3, passed away on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the age of 43. Apart from singing, he also worked as an actor, appearing in Amazon Prime Video's hit show Paatal Lok 2. In a conversation with The Telegraph Online, he spoke about his life after the reality show and his unexpected role in Paatal Lok 2.

For the unversed, singer-actor Prashant Tamang appeared in the second season of Prime Video’s series Paatal Lok, playing the role of a sniper named Daniel Acho.

When Prashant Tamang said friends were 'shocked' to see him in Paatal Lok 2

In the same conversation, Tamang revealed that his friends were "shocked" to see him on the popular web series. He said, "Some of my friends are shocked to see me in Paatal Lok Season 2 as I didn’t tell too many people about it but they are all very happy for me. Apart from my family, those who followed me during Indian Idol Season 3 have appreciated my performance in the show. I had talked about it to a few of my close friends from the Indian Idol days, such as Deepali Sahay, Meiyang Chang, Amit Paul, Abhishek Kumar and Parleen Gill. We are still in touch."

Prashant Tamang plays Daniel Acho in Paatal Lok season 2

In January 2025, Prashant took to Instagram to express his gratitude toward his co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Amrit Singh for their support. Sharing pictures with them, he wrote, "My Two Mentors Who Helped, pushed and gave me that confidence to become #DanielAcho @amritsingh099 @jaideepahlawat Thank you so much sir..wouldn't have been possible without your Immense support (sic)."

This is a developing story.