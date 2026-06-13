'I deserve this hate...': Pranit More issues public apology after 'Rs 370 biryani' row | Video

New Delhi:

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has issued an apology on social media over the Rs 370 biryani controversy involving his stand-up show in Gurugram. On Saturday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video explaining that his account had earlier been suspended.

In the apology video, he said that he deserved this hate as he could have stopped the person from making such statements and instead gave him a platform, which also escalated things. He urged the audience to give him a chance and assured them that he would become a better person. He also said he is cooperating with the authorities regarding the legal proceedings against him.

Pranit More issues public apology after 'Rs 370 biryani' row

In the video, Pranit More said, "Hello, toh baat yeh hai ki main yeh baat kaafi time se karni thi, lekin mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha. Aap sabne mera crowdwork dekha hoga, jiske wajah se mujhe kaafi hate mil rahi hai. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki main shayad is hate main deserve bhi karta hoon. (Hello, so the thing is that I wanted to say this for a long time, but my Instagram got suspended. You all might have seen my crowd work, because of which I am receiving a lot of hate. And I feel that I probably deserve this hate.)

He further added, "Kyunki jab main us ladke ke saath crowd work kar raha tha, usne kaafi derogatory baatein boli aur sab log bhi us par hans rahe the, toh main bhi carried away ho gaya, lapse in judgement ho gaya. Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh meri sabse badi galti thi. Main chahta toh usey wahin rok sakta tha, stand le sakta tha, jo main nahi kar paya. Maine use ek platform diya jisse cheezein itni escalate ho gayi. Jinko bhi is wajah se hurt hua hai, un sab se main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere khilaaf chal rahi hain, unmein main authorities ke saath cooperate bhi kar raha hoon. Main aapse bas yahi request karta hoon ki mujhe ek aur chance diya jaye. Main behtar insaan ban kar dikhaunga (Because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he made some derogatory remarks and everyone was laughing at them, I also got carried away and it became a lapse in judgement. I feel this was my biggest mistake. I could have stopped him there itself, but I gave him a platform which escalated the situation. I want to apologise to everyone who got hurt because of this. I am also cooperating with the authorities in any legal proceedings against me. I only request you all to give me one more chance. I will prove that I can become a better person)."

Prani More and Himanshu Jangra summoned by NCW over 'Rs 370 biryani' row

Earlier this, standup comedian Prani More and Himanshu Jangra were summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged remarks made during a Gurugram stand-up comedy show that reportedly promoted sexual harassment and contained objectionable comments against women.

The Commission expressed concern over content that treats disrespect towards a woman's consent and dignity as entertainment. According to the NCW, such content can harm women's safety and society's understanding of gender-based violence.

However, Maharashtra Cyber Police have also registered an FIR against Pranit More over the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy.

What is the Rs 370 biryani viral controversy involving Pranit More?

For the unversed, the controversy started from a stand-up comedy show by Pranit More, during which an audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, made remarks that many viewers found offensive and misogynistic. The comments suggested that spending money on a woman entitled a man to certain expectations in return. The joke specifically referenced a Rs 370 biryani, which later became the focal point of the controversy.

After clips from the show went viral on social media, the remarks drew widespread criticism, leading to backlash against both the audience member and the comedian for not intervening during the conversation. Himanshu Jangra spoke about going out for a meal with a woman. He said that after the meal, she asked him to drop her off at home, which surprised him. He then suggested that because he had spent Rs 370 on the meal, he expected something in return in the form of "physical intimacy". Referring to the incident, he said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi." He then explained the situation, and his remarks went viral online.

Also Read: Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra summoned by NCW over Rs 370 biryani controversy at Gurugram comedy show