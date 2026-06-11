Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra summoned by NCW over Rs 370 biryani controversy at Gurugram comedy show

New Delhi:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged remarks made during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram that reportedly promoted sexual harassment and contained objectionable comments against women. Based on viral videos circulating on social media and media reports, the Commission has termed the matter serious and sought immediate action from the Haryana Police.

NCW summons Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra

The Commission said that presenting behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity and bodily autonomy as entertainment or humour is deeply concerning. According to the NCW, such content can have a negative impact on women's safety and society's perception of gender-based violence.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, asking for prompt, strict and time-bound action in the matter. The Commission has also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

The Commission has further sought information on whether an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, the status of the examination and verification of the viral video, and the stage of the investigation into the role of the organisers, performers and venue management.

In addition, the Commission has asked the state police to specify the measures that will be taken to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital platforms are not used in the future to disseminate content that is derogatory towards women or promotes harassment.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Commission has issued notices to Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, summoning them to appear before the Commission on June 22, 2026, at 4 pm.

Condemning the incident, the National Commission for Women said that a woman's consent can never be a matter of compromise and that presenting sexual harassment or behaviour against the dignity of women as humour or entertainment is unacceptable.

What is the Rs 370 biryani controversy?

The spotlight is once again on former Bigg Boss contestant Pranit More after a man from the audience, identified as Himanshu Jangra, made remarks during a stand-up comedy show that allegedly suggested women are something a man is entitled to after paying for them. In the joke, the amount in question was a Rs 370 chicken biryani.

Jangra spoke about going out for a meal with a woman who later asked him to drop her off at home. He claimed he was surprised by the request, saying that since he had spent Rs 370 on the meal, he expected a "return" on that expense in the form of physical intimacy. Referring to the incident, he said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi." He also went on to graphically explain their physical intimacy. This has created a storm on social media, with a majority of users and celebs reprimanding the remarks. Soon after, Jangra was also fired from his job.

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