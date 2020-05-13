PK actor Sai Gundewar, 42, passes away after prolonged battle with brain cancer

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANILDESHMUKHNCP Sai Gundewar starred in Bollywood movies like PK, Bazaar and Rock On.

Bollywood actor Sai Gundewar, who has worked in a couple of movies including Aamir Khan-starrer PK, Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar and Rock On, passed away on Tuesday. The actor breathed his last in the US after a prolonged battle with brain cancer. He was in Los Angeles since last year for the treatment. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to express his condolences on the actor's demise. “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!,” he wrote.

Sai was seen in many TV shows before the popular film PK. In 2010, he participated in MTV Splitsvilla. Then he was seen in the Indian version of American reality show, Survivor in 2011. He also starred in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Yuvvraaj. Also, he was also a co-founder of Foodizm - a healthy meal delivery service in Mumbai.

