Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shares post condemning Pahalgam terror attack, deletes it later

There has been a wave of sadness that swept across the country following the recent terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. From the ordinary people to B-town celebrities, everyone has expressed their grief and condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives. Several Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, have also expressed their grief while commenting on the horrific incident.

But Pakistan's famous actress Mahira Khan was the latest to break her silence on this terror attack after two days, after which she started getting trolled on social media. On the night of April 24, 2025, she posted an Instagram story expressing her grief, but later deleted it. After which, questions started arising on social media.

Raees actress Mahira Khan, on Thursday, shared a message on her Instagram story condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, but the post was deleted after a few hours. At around 9 pm on April 24, Mahira Khan wrote on her Instagram story, 'Violence anywhere in the world, in any form, is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the Pahalgam attack.' Check the screengrab of her deleted post below:

Screengrab of Mahira Khan's deleted Instagram story

However, the actor who appeared in the Bollywood movie Raees in 2017 alongside Shah Rukh Khan is getting trolled on the internet as she deleted the Instagram story by Friday morning. In such a situation, the question arises, why did the actress do this? Earlier, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan had also strongly condemned this terrorist attack. He wrote, 'Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.

