Phule Movie Review: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha's film talks about integrity and equality in the most dignified way Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha's film Phule is now out in theaters and how. Scroll further to read the review of the film based on social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Movie Name: Phule

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Director: Ananth Mahadevan

Genre: Period drama

After much said and done, Bollywood films based on social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule have been released in theatres. It's the least to say that had the controversy over its authenticity and cuts by the censor board not happened, the film would have felt better. But the cast and crew of Phule must be credited for bringing back the story of the 19th century, which must be told. Phule movie should be watched by one and all, not for what it is about, but for what it wants to say and convey. This film featuring Patralekha and Pratik Gandhi, Indian actors, who are capable of so much but are seen so less, has something stored for everyone. Blended with emotions, our history and strong performances, Phule is an important film that should not be missed on the langer scheme of things.

Story

Phule begins with 1987, when Pune was struggling with Bubonic plague and an ageing Savitribai, who carried a child on her back to the camp, without thinking about it twice. Later, we spot Tare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safari, while Patralekha as Savitri talks about 'Sethji' in the past tense, which in a way makes you feel that it could be her husband, who is now probably dead. On that core memory, the film begins and keeps it in mind, the film ends on the same note and in between we get to see Maharashtrian social reform, paving the way for Dalits, girls, women, widows and an adopted son, Jayant.

Just like a personal diary, the Phule movie covers several big instances from Savitri and Jyotiba's lives. Like him being the progressive man in that day and age, with not only educating his wife, but also fighting for her rights. The film covers Pratik Gandhi's character arc from being thrown out of his best friend's wedding because he belonged to a lower cast to being awarded the title of 'Mahatma'. On the other hand, we get to see Patralekha as Savitri, a woman who was insignificant to her father-in-law for being childless, to turning into the mother of a thousand. The woman, who not only stood firm with her husband through thick and thin but also uplifted women, girls, widows and portrayed the real meaning of feminism.

Yes, the film seems to have been affected by some cuts, as several dots in the fight against the upper caste's oppression seem missing, but opening the first girls' school and becoming the first female teacher of India are covered beautifully. This film can also be an eye-opener for those who always blame the Britishers for divide and rule, but never saw the faults in the so-called varn vyavastha and sexist patterns. Moreover, the Phule controversy is evidence of the fact that some things and some mindsets never change.

Writing and direction

The writing of Phule is emotional at its core, but the logical context has the upper hand throughout. The film, written by Mahadevan and Muazzam Beg, has several instances which will remain with you while you move out of the theatre. The caste and gender disparity are the core plot of the film and while one is covered thoroughly, one seems to be treated mildly. Now, is this because of the fear due to the current scenario, or the decisive plan of the writers or due to the cuts by the censor board? Such questions can arise in anyone's mind.

Talking about the direction, Phule is completely authentic. There is no over-dramatic scene, no over-the-top sets and make-up. Moreover, the real completions of actors are a breath of fresh air. The film runs in a straight line and the first scene connects the dots to the last beautifully. Moreover, director Ananth Mahadevan should be hailed for not following the Bollywood way of biopic presentations and sticking to genuineness. There is no exaggerated rage in the actor's voice, just a cry for justice, that too with effort and hard work. Phule can be a classic example of 'loquaciousness in silence.' Moreover, with just two songs and strong emotional background music, composer Rohan Rohan is able to make you cry.

Acting

The best part about the film is its actors. Be it Alexx O'Nell and Richard Bhakti Klein as Brits, Joy Sengupta and Amit Behl as upper-caste priests or the lead actor Patralekha-Pratik Gandhi, everyone is convincing and on top of their game. Darsheel, on the other hand, disappoints, but also because he has nothing to do; he merely has two or three dialogues. Vinay Pathak in the role of Pratik's father stands out for me.

But if asked for the best, it has to be the chameleon, Pratik Gandhi, the actor too choosy to feature in several projects, is the focal point. Playing the greenest flag of all time, that too in the truest sense, Pratik never deviates from the calmness and sobriety of his character. There are instances where the actor just says so much, that too, with his eyes and no dialogue. The way he has surrendered to the role of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule is commendable, and he is well joined by Patralekha. The actress is convincing in each scene. She portrays real strength like no other.

Verdict

Phule is a film that definitely talks about the 19th century but also shows a mirror to the current times. The film is thought-provoking, but at the same time it makes you feel grateful towards the ancestors who had to bear a lot for the freedom of all kinds. Packed with emotions, logic and strong performances, the film has everything to offer to those who dare to listen. Having its heart in the right place, Phule deserves 3.5 stars out of 5.

