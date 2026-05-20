Kolkata man held by NIA on charges of spying for Pakistan; probe on to unearth big conspiracy

Kolkata:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a Kolkata-based man accused of sharing sensitive security information with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) as part of a wider anti-India terror conspiracy.

The accused, identified as Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi, had been absconding for some time. Officials had already issued a Look Out Circular against him and legal proceedings were underway to declare him a Proclaimed Offender before his arrest. He has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Accused’s travel history to Pakistan

According to investigators, Zafar had a long history of travelling between India and Pakistan since 2005. During one of his visits to Pakistan, he allegedly came in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives, who later recruited him for espionage activities in India. In return, he was reportedly offered money and assurances of Pakistani citizenship.

The NIA said the accused was previously convicted in another spying case under the Indian Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act. Officials also revealed that he was married to a Pakistani woman and that his children are Pakistani citizens.

Secret communication channels established

Investigators alleged that Zafar played a role in helping Pakistani operatives establish secret communication channels. He allegedly shared One-Time Passwords (OTPs) linked to Indian mobile numbers so that WhatsApp accounts could be activated and used covertly by Pakistani handlers.

These accounts were allegedly used by a Pakistani Intelligence Officer to stay in touch with another accused in the case, Motiram Jat, who is also suspected of passing confidential security-related information to Pakistan.

The agency said investigations are continuing to identify other people linked to the espionage network and to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the operation.

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