Seeking relief from Rahu-Ketu dosh? 5 famous temples devotees visit to overcome obstacles

New Delhi:

In astrology, Rahu and Ketu are considered two of the most powerful shadow planets. They are often associated with confusion, sudden obstacles, emotional stress and unexpected ups and downs in life. Because of this, many devotees visit temples linked to Rahu-Ketu dosh in the hope of finding relief from ongoing problems and mental unrest.

Across India, there are several temples that are especially known for rituals connected to Rahu and Ketu. Devotees travel from different parts of the country to perform special pujas and seek spiritual peace. Many people also believe that visiting these temples with faith may help reduce the negative effects associated with these planetary positions.

Temples associated with Rahu and Ketu dosh relief

1. Rahu Temple in Uttarakhand

Nestled among the hills of Uttarakhand, the Rahu Temple is known for its calm and peaceful surroundings.

Devotees often visit the temple for meditation, prayers and spiritual rituals connected to Rahu dosh. According to local beliefs, worshipping here may help reduce negativity, confusion and obstacles linked to Rahu’s influence.

The quiet atmosphere itself is one of the biggest reasons many people feel drawn towards the temple.

2. Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple

Located in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple is one of the most well-known temples associated with Rahu-Ketu dosh remedies.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is worshipped here in the form of Kalahasteeswara and is believed to symbolise the air element.

Special pujas related to Rahu and Ketu are regularly performed at the temple, and many devotees believe these rituals may help reduce the negative effects of planetary doshas.

Locals also refer to the temple as “Dakshina Kailash”.

3. Thirunageswaram Naganathar Temple

Situated near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, Thirunageswaram Naganathar Temple is often referred to as a “Rahu Sthalam”.

Lord Shiva is worshipped here as Naganathar, while Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Piraisoodi Amman.

The temple is considered one of the important Navagraha temples connected to Rahu. Devotees visit the shrine to perform special prayers seeking relief from Rahu-related difficulties and life obstacles.

4. Sri Naganathaswamy Ketu Temple

Sri Naganathaswamy Ketu Temple, located in Keezhaperumpallam in Tamil Nadu, is associated with the planet Ketu.

Lord Shiva is worshipped here as Naganatha Swamy.

The temple holds daily rituals and special pujas connected to Ketu dosh. During Maha Shivaratri, large numbers of devotees gather at the temple to offer prayers.

According to temple beliefs, worshipping here may help reduce the negative effects associated with Ketu.

5. Rahu-Ketu Temple in Telangana

The Rahu-Ketu Temple in Telangana is known for its peaceful and deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Devotees from different parts of the country visit the temple to perform rituals linked to Rahu-Ketu dosh nivaran.

Many people believe prayers offered here may help ease mental stress, remove obstacles and bring greater emotional balance into life.

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