Kaal Sarp Yog: Rahu and Ketu to surround all planets from May 11; challenges and setbacks likely for 4 signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, Kaal Sarp Yog is considered one of those planetary combinations people tend to take seriously. It forms when all planets come between Rahu and Ketu in a birth chart. In simple terms, the two shadow planets end up surrounding the rest.

Something similar is expected to happen from May 11. With Ketu placed in Leo and Rahu in Aquarius, all planets will fall between them, creating Kaal Sarp Yog until May 26. According to astrological beliefs, this period may bring ups and downs for a few zodiac signs, especially in areas linked to money, stress, family life and decision-making.

4 zodiac signs likely to get affected by Kaal Sarp Yog

1. Taurus

For Taurus signs, opponents or rivals may become unusually active during this phase. At work, extra caution is advised. There’s a chance you may not see results matching the effort you put in, which could feel frustrating for a while. Still, patience is likely to matter more than speed here.

Until 26 May, financial matters should be handled carefully. Parents are also being advised to pay attention to their children’s health during this period.

2. Cancer

For Cancer signs, this yoga begins forming when the Moon, the ruling planet of the sign, moves into Aquarius on 11 May. The Moon will sit alongside Rahu while Kaal Sarp Yog remains active.

This could bring mental stress or unnecessary fear. Career-related situations may also need careful handling. Arguments or misunderstandings are possible, so staying calm matters. In family matters too, controlling speech and reactions could help avoid unnecessary tension.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio signs are being advised to stay cautious in family matters. A wrong decision taken in haste may end up affecting the entire household. Care is also advised while driving or handling vehicles.

There’s also a warning around fire-related accidents, so extra alertness is suggested. Trusting strangers too quickly may create problems. Sudden expenses can rise unexpectedly, which may affect financial stability. Health also needs attention during this period.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius signs may need to stay especially careful with money matters. Even a small mistake could lead to financial loss. Work that appears to be moving smoothly may suddenly slow down or get disrupted, so patience will be important.

Investments should be made only after careful thought. Some people under this sign may also face stomach or throat-related health issues, so basic health care shouldn’t be ignored.

How to reduce the effects of Kaal Sarp Yog

According to traditional beliefs, people from the signs mentioned above can follow a few remedies during this phase:

Worship Lord Shiva and chant Shiva mantras regularly

Donate items like coal, blue clothes and black sesame seeds

Immerse a metal pair of snake idols in water as part of the ritual practice

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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