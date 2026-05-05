Gajalakshmi Rajyog 2026: Rare Jupiter-Venus conjunction on May 14 may boost fortunes for these zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, planetary movements are often seen as something that quietly shapes how things unfold in life. Not always dramatic. But noticeable, especially when certain planets come together in a specific way.

Around May 14, 2026, one such combination is expected. Jupiter and Venus, both considered significant in astrology, will align in a way that forms what’s called ‘Gajalakshmi Rajyog’. It’s generally seen as a favourable phase, linked to money, progress, and a bit of forward movement in stuck areas.

What is Gajalakshmi Rajyog?

In simple terms, Jupiter is associated with knowledge, luck and expansion. Venus, on the other hand, is linked to wealth, comfort and material aspects of life. When these two sit together in a favourable position, it’s believed to create conditions that support financial growth, success and recognition. We take a look at zodiac signs that are likely to benefit from this yog:

Aries

For Aries, this period could bring financial stability. Work that’s been pending may start moving again. There are chances of sudden financial gains. In jobs, you might see new responsibilities coming your way, possibly even a promotion.

Gemini

Gemini signs could see gains in business and career. New deals or partnerships may work in your favour. There could also be positive developments at home, including auspicious events. Opportunities linked to foreign connections may open up.

Leo

For Leo, this phase may bring success and recognition. Career growth looks likely, especially for those linked to government sectors. Health may improve, and overall energy levels could feel better.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius signs are expected to benefit quite a bit. Gains related to property are possible. There may also be benefits from ancestral assets or past investments. Luck is likely to stay on your side during this period.

What others can do during this period

If your sign isn’t listed above, there are still a few traditional practices people follow during this time:

On Fridays, worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer white sweets or sugar crystals

On Thursdays, wear yellow clothes, worship Lord Vishnu and donate to those in need

Keep your home clean and maintain an organised space where you store money

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Trigrahi Yog 2026: Triple planetary alignment in Aries to bring money and career growth for 4 zodiac signs