Trigrahi Yog 2026: Triple planetary alignment in Aries to bring money and career growth for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, planetary alignments are taken pretty seriously. The idea is simple, when planets come together in a certain way, they’re believed to influence different parts of life. Sometimes subtly. Sometimes quite strongly.

On May 11, something like that is happening. In Aries, Mars, Mercury and the Sun are coming together, forming what’s called a ‘triple conjunction’ or ‘trigrahi yoga’. And according to traditional beliefs, this combination could bring strong financial and career-related gains for a few zodiac signs. Let’s break down who might feel it the most.

Aries

For Aries, this alignment is expected to be quite favourable. There could be a clear rise in income. Work that’s been stuck for a while may finally move forward. Promotion chances look positive. There are also signs of sudden financial gains.

Legal matters, especially court-related issues, may turn in your favour. Pending government-related work could get cleared. If you’ve been thinking about investing, this period might bring results that feel almost like hitting a ‘lottery’.

Gemini

For Gemini, this combination leans strongly on the positive side. Financial stability is likely to improve compared to before. You may see a rise in recognition and respect.

There are chances of promotion as well. Strong indications of financial gains are there. You might also start planning investments or new financial moves during this time.

Leo

Leo signs could see a noticeable shift in luck. Decision-making ability may improve, which can help in both work and personal matters. There’s a chance you’ll think about trying something new in business.

Travel could turn out to be beneficial. Gains from ancestral property are possible. There are also indications of foreign travel. A major success in some area of life can’t be ruled out.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, this period is being seen as highly beneficial. There are chances of relief from old health issues. Financial conditions are expected to improve.

You might consider starting something new professionally. Promotion chances are present. Those in government jobs may find this phase supportive. If you’re looking for job opportunities abroad, there are signs of success there as well.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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