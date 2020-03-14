Padma Awards ceremony postponed due to coronavirus

In the wake of the recent fear aroused by the widespread coronavirus all over the country and the world, the prestigious Padma Award ceremony stands postponed to a further date. The ceremony where the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan are given out to the awardees was scheduled to be held on April 3 but has now been postponed by the government of India, as per reports in ANI. Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in the country and are given in various fields like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

ANI tweeted, "Govt of India: Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been postponed. Next date and time to be announced in due course. #Coronavirus"

Govt of India: Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been postponed. Next date and time to be announced in due course. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/UXegUFVJvx — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

In the field of entertainment, film director Karan Johar, actress Kangana Ranaut, TV Producer Ekta Kapoor have featured in the list of Padma Shri awardees while singers Suresh Wadkar, Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi, have been conferred Padma Shri.

The novel coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. China remains the worst-hit with 3,189 deaths and 80,824 confirmed cases of infection. The WHO described the outbreak as a pandemic on Wednesday.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 83 on Saturday, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka.

