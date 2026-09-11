Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie continue strong run as Haiwaan hits theatres | September 10 BO report

After creating a stir at the Indian box office, Hanuman Ansh is releasing overseas today, September 11. Meanwhile, its earnings continue in India as well. At the same time, Mirzapur The Movie is also performing impressively. Find out how much these two films collected yesterday, Thursday.

What are the collections for Hanuman Ansh?

Released in theatres on August 7, the film continues to shine even after a month. Audiences are flocking to watch the movie even on weekdays. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore. Yesterday, its 35th day, it did business worth Rs 10 crore. The total India net collection for Hanuman Ansh has now reached Rs 163.15 crore.

Hanuman Ansh enters its sixth week

The film Hanuman Ansh has completed five weeks at the Indian box office. It entered its sixth week today, Friday. Given the craze surrounding the film, its earnings are expected to continue at this pace. The week-by-week earnings figures for Hanuman Ansh are as follows:

First week: Rs 1.08 crore

Second week: Rs 40 lakh

Third week: Rs 10.40 crore

Fourth week: Rs 61 crore

Fifth week: Rs 90.25 crore

Mirzapur The Movie collections

Mirzapur The Movie was released in theatres on September 4. Its stellar run at the box office continues. On Wednesday, its sixth day, it did business worth Rs 12.55 crore. However, a slight dip in collections was observed yesterday, Thursday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.55 crore on Thursday, its seventh day. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 148.46 crore.

It collected Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day.

On the second day, the film earned Rs 32 crore.

On the third day, the film's earnings stood at Rs 36 crore.

On the fourth day, the collection was Rs 16 crore.

On the fifth day of its release, it earned Rs 15.60 crore.

How has Toxic performed?

Yash's mega-budget film Toxic is struggling at the box office. Its earnings are steadily declining. On Wednesday, its 15th day, it earned Rs 60 lakh. Meanwhile, on Thursday, its collection stood at just Rs 39 lakh. The film's total net collection over 16 days has reached Rs 248.24 crore. Looking at these figures, it appears the film will soon exit the box office.

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