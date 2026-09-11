Celina Jaitly shares final wish in emotional tribute to late son Shamsher on his birthday amid divorce battle

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly shared an emotional video on the birthday of her late son Shamsher, leaving her fans emotional. In the video, she can be seen sitting beside her son's grave. She places flowers on the grave and breaks down in tears. The pain of losing her son is clear on her face.

Along with the video, Celina shared a long emotional note remembering her son. In the post, she spoke about a mother's love, her pain and the emptiness she still feels after losing him.

Celina Jaitly reveals final wish in emotional tribute to late son Shamsher on his birthday

Celina also opened up about a deeply personal wish, saying that she wants to be laid to rest with her son when her life eventually comes to an end. In her post, she wrote, “#happybirthdayinheaven - My wish is that when my life reaches its natural end, I be cremated in my homeland, India, & my ashes be laid to rest with my son, Shamsher in Austria."

She further added, "My darling Shamsher, When Mummy was in Austria this April, I recorded this video because I did not know when I would be able to visit you again. I needed a memory to hold close until then. I did not get to see your brothers during that visit. Mummy is heartbroken, my son, but Mummy is strong. I keep going & keep living for your brothers, carrying all four of you in my heart. Today, you were born alongside Arthu. You left us so soon afterwards, but you have never left me. I have seen the longing for you in Arthu’s eyes & heard it in his words. I believe you watch over him. And somehow, through everything, I feel you watching over me too."

The note also added, "Amid the uncertainty of our family’s ongoing proceedings, I do not know when I will be able to return to sit beside you. Even this small wish feels painfully out of reach. I left my country, my parents, my work & everything familiar to build a life with my family. Today, I sometimes feel as though I must explain in words & documents what has lived in every breath of me since becoming a mother. How does a mother put a lifetime of love infront of a court? I am sorry, my darling, that I have to say this through a recording. I wish I could speak to your brothers directly & remind them myself: Mummy is always here. My love has never moved away from you. None of you has to do anything to earn it. It is yours, forever."

Concluding her note, Celina wrote, "Happy birthday, my darling Shamsher & my darling Arthu. I will always be the mother of both the babies I brought into this world that day. Watch over Winston, Viraaj & Arthu, my son, while Mummy keeps finding the strength to move forward. Until we meet again, my darling Shamsher. Until we meet again. Forever your Mummy."

Celina Jaitly shares emotional throwback with son

Earlier in July, Celina Jaitly shared an emotional throwback video featuring her sons and opened up about her journey of dealing with trauma, healing and finding the strength to move forward, amid her ongoing divorce proceedings.

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