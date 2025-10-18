Nikitin Dheer shares cryptic post on 'pain' after father Pankaj Dheer's death | See here Days after the passing of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, his son Nikitin Dheer took to social media to share a cryptic yet emotional post about 'pain'. The Mahabharat actor passed away on October 15 after a long battle with cancer.

Nikitin Dheer, son of actor Pankaj Dheer, has shared another cryptic post - this time, it's about letting go of "pain" and "pride". Pankaj Dheer died on October 15 after a long battle with cancer. A prayer meet was held to honour him on October 17.

Salman Khan arrived to offer his condolences during the funeral. He was seen hugging Nikitin, lending him a brotherly support.

What did Nikitin Dheer post?

An Instagram story was shared by Nikitin Dheer a day after father Pankaj Dheer's death. It had a photo of Goddess Kali's feet and a message. It read: "At her feet, I left my name, my pride, my pain, and she called me her own." The post reflected his grief and the emotional turmoil after his father’s passing. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITIN DHEER) Nikitin Dheer shared a new cryptic post.

What did Nikitin Dheer write hours before Pankaj Dheer's death?

Hours before Pankaj Dheer passed away, Nikitin dropped a post on letting go. It could be read: "Whatever comes, Let it come. Whatever stays, Let it stay. Whatever goes, Let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say 'Shivarpanam' and move on! He'll take care!" - very hard to do."

Pankaj Dheer's death prayer meet

A prayer meet for Pankaj Dheer was held on October 17. It was attended by industry celebs such as Suresh Oberoi, Esha Deol. A photo of Nikitin with wife Kratika Sengar also emerged from the prayer meet.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Nikitin Dheer, wife Kratika Sengar at Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet.

How did Pankaj Dheer die?

Pankaj Dheer was reportedly unwell for a very long time. His battle with cancer relapsed a few months back, post which, he underwent a major surgery. However, he succumbed to the disease on October 15.

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on the day, confirming the news. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai," the statement read.

Pankaj Dheer had been associated to the entertainment industry for a long time. Having worked in both films and television, he was a part of projects such as 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Baadshah', 'Chandrakanta' and 'Sasural Simar Ka'. Dheer had also tried his hand at directing with the film My Father Godfather. He also nurtured budding talent by founding the Abhinay Acting Academy.

