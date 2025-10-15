Pankaj Dheer funeral: Salman Khan consoles Nikitin Dheer, Sidharth Malhotra pays last visit | Watch Pankaj Dheer passed away this morning and was taken for cremation in the evening. Several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, attended the funeral.

The death of Bollywood actor Pankaj Dheer sent shockwaves through the industry. His funeral was held on Wednesday evening and attended by numerous Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing the iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra's 1988 TV series, Mahabharata, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68. His funeral took place at 4:30 pm today at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai's Santacruz suburb.

Salman Khan consoles Nikitin Dheer

A video is going viral online, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can be seen getting out of his car and reaching out to late actor's son Nikitin Dheer. Salman hugged the Chennai Express actor and said something to him. Behind them Nikitin's wife Kratika Sengar standing next to Pankaj's mortal remains can be seen.

Sidharth Malhotra also paid his last respects

Sidharth Malhotra also arrived to pay their last respects. Other film stars present at the funeral included Deep Dhillon, who played Jayadratha, Surendra Pal, who played Dronacharya and Feroz Khan, who played Arjuna in the Mahabharata. Shahbaz Khan, who played Prince Virendra Vikram Singh in Chandrakanta, was also present.

Actresses Jaya Bhattacharya, Mukesh Rishi and Kushal Tandon, along with BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Sushant Singh, secretary of the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA), were also present.

Pankaj Dheer's acting career

Actor Pankaj Dheer has appeared in over 89 films and series in his career. He is best remembered for his role of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. Pankaj was last seen in the TV series 'Ajooni,' that premiered two years ago.

The actor was battling cancer for a long time. Pankaj is survived by his wife, son Niketan Dheer, who also a Bollywood actor, his daughter in law and TV actor Kratika Sengar and his grand daughter Devika.

