National Film Awards explained: Categories, selection process and record holders

The National Film Awards are presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Every year, entries are invited from eligible films before the selection process begins. The Awards cover several categories across acting, filmmaking and technical achievements, with juries deciding the winners each year.

Over the years, artistes including Shabana Azmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty and Satyajit Ray have set notable records at the awards.

How are National Film Award winners selected?

The ministry constitutes separate juries for different sections, including feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. These juries consist of experienced people from cinema, the arts and humanities.

For feature films, the selection generally takes place in stages. Regional committees first screen and shortlist entries before the national jury considers the shortlisted films and selects the winners.

The process is designed to assess films and performances across different languages and regions rather than focusing only on one section of the Indian film industry.

What are Swarna Kamal and Rajat Kamal?

The National Film Awards include honours known as Swarna Kamal and Rajat Kamal, depending on the category. Some awards also carry a cash prize, while others include a medal or citation. The President of India traditionally presents the honours during the annual ceremony.

Over the years, the categories have also changed to reflect developments in cinema and filmmaking.

What changed at the 70th National Film Awards?

The 70th National Film Awards brought several changes to the award structure. Some categories were reorganised and the prize money was increased. The award previously known as the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director was renamed Best Debut Film of a Director.

Another change was the creation of the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values category by bringing together areas that had previously been recognised through separate awards.

The revised structure also gave greater recognition to areas such as animation and visual effects, reflecting the changing nature of filmmaking and technology.

Who has won the most Best Actress National Awards?

Shabana Azmi holds the record for the most Best Actress National Film Awards, having won the honour five times. She received the award for Ankur, Arth, Khandhar, Paar and Godmother.

Who has won the most Best Actor awards?

Before the 72nd National Film Awards, Amitabh Bachchan had four Best Actor National Film Awards to his name. He won for Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku.

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Mammootty won Best Actor for Bramayugam, taking his tally to four National Film Awards in the acting category.

Who has won the most National Film Awards for playback singing?

Playback singer KJ Yesudas holds the record in the Best Male Playback Singer category, with eight National Film Awards. His honours have come for songs performed in different Indian languages during his long career.

How many National Film Awards has AR Rahman won?

Composer AR Rahman has won seven National Film Awards. His honours include awards for music and songs across several films.

Satyajit Ray's National Film Awards record

Filmmaker Satyajit Ray remains one of the most decorated names in the history of the National Film Awards, with 36 honours to his name. His awards include recognition for films such as Pather Panchali, Uttaran, Agantuk, Ganashatru, Ghare Baire, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Sadgati, Jai Baba Felunath, Rabindranath Tagore, Teen Kanya, Devi and Jalsaghar.

Among his honours were six Best Director awards, while several others recognised his films in the Best Feature Film category.

How the National Film Awards have changed

From a small set of awards introduced in 1954, the National Film Awards have expanded into a much broader system covering acting, direction, writing, music and several technical aspects of filmmaking.

The awards now recognise contributions from across India's film industries, making the annual ceremony a reflection of the country's multilingual and diverse cinema.

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