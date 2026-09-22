National Awards 2026 Winners: Know all about Anant Nag, who will receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award today

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag will be felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, today, September 22. President Droupadi Murmu will present the country's highest honour for an individual's contribution to Indian cinema during the ceremony.

Nag has had a career spanning more than five decades and has worked extensively in Kannada cinema. He has also appeared in films across several Indian languages, building a body of work that includes both mainstream and critically acclaimed projects.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognises his contribution to Indian cinema over the course of his long career. His selection for the honour was announced by the government earlier this year.

A career spanning more than five decades

Anant Nag began his acting career in Kannada cinema and went on to become one of the established performers in the industry. Over the years, he has worked with several prominent filmmakers and actors and appeared in films across different genres.

His work has not been limited to cinema. Nag has also been associated with television, with his credits including the much-loved series Malgudi Days. His career has therefore extended across different formats and generations of Indian audiences.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award adds another major recognition to his long list of honours. Nag was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2025 for his contribution to the arts.

Anant Nag among this year's major National Film Award winners

Nag is not the only prominent name being recognised at this year's National Film Awards. Article 370 has won Best Feature Film, while its lead actor Yami Gautam has received the Best Actress award. The Best Actor award has been shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion. Rajkumar Periasamy has won Best Director for Amaran.

Randeep Hooda has been recognised as Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD has won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

National Film Awards ceremony moves outside Delhi

The 72nd National Film Awards are being held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat. This is the first time the National Film Awards ceremony is taking place outside New Delhi. The change in venue is part of the government's plan to take future editions of the awards ceremony to different parts of the country. This year's event in Gujarat marks the beginning of that approach.

For Anant Nag, the ceremony will mark the formal presentation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, honouring a career that has spanned more than five decades in Indian cinema.

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