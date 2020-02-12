Malang Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer maintains its grip

Malang Box Office Collection Day 5:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang continues to hold well. After passing the crucial Monday test with a collection of Rs 4 crore, the crime-thriller reportedly earned Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday, which was its Day 5.

In order to have a decent box office week and respectable collection, Malang needs to maintain the pace. ''#Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 29.40 cr. #India biz,'' wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeting about Day 4 collection of Mohit Suri's directorial.

#Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 29.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2020

Malang has given Aditya Roy Kapur his highest opener so far. Though there is not much difference between the first-day collection of Malang and his debut movie Aashiqui 2, both directed by Mohit Suri

However, trade experts were expecting better numbers for Malang because of its popular genre and star cast. Malang also has Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Read Malang review here.

Along with Malang, two other films hit the screens- Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara and Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, starring Hina Khan.

Watch Malang trailer