Malaika Arora issues first statement after stepfather Anil Mehta's demise: Read here

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He jumped from the balcony of his house in Bandra. Meanwhile, Mumbai police is investigating every aspect closely. It is significant to note that Mehta's body has been sent for post-mortem. The forensic team was also present at the spot. In this sad moment, stars of the entertainment world are reaching out to console Malaika and Amrita. Now the actor has shared an emotional post on the death of her father. Also, she has been seen requesting privacy for the family during this sad time.

Malaika Arora shared an emotional post

After the sudden death of her stepfather Anil Mehta, Malaika Arora has shared a very emotional note on social media. She has posted a picture of her father, along with the caption, 'We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved father Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is deeply shocked by this loss, and we request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time.'

Fans and stars are offering condolences

The note further reads, 'We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Ryan, Casper, Axel and Duffy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 to 11/09/2024'. Along with this, Malaika has made a folded hands emoji in the caption. Seeing the post, fans as well as stars are seen praying for the peace of Malaika's father's soul and consoling the Arora family in this sad moment.

According to Mumbai police, the death of actor-model Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, appears to be suicide "prima facie," and all aspects of the case are under investigation. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the deceased's body had been submitted for a post-mortem. He stated that the police and forensic teams are conducting the probe.

