Malaika Arora's step-father Anil Mehta called her, Amrita before suicide, said 'I am tired'

The news of Malaika Arora's stepfather's death by suicide has shocked the entertainment world. From her former husband Arbaaz Khan to her former flame Arjun Kapoor visited the actresses during this tough time. A team of Mumbai Police has been at Malaika's residence since morning. And now another shocking detail about Anil Mehta's death has come forward. An India TV source has revealed that before committing suicide, Anil Mehta had called both his stepdaughters.

'I am tired' said Anil Mehta

Anil Mehta has called Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora before ending his life. 'I am tired', Anil Mehta said to both his daughters on that phone. The call was made just before committing suicide. It is significant to note that when Anil Mehta jumped from the sixth floor of his flat, Malaika's mother was also present there.

Mumbai Police is investigating the death scene

According to Mumbai police, the death of actor-model Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, appears to be suicide "prima facie," and all aspects of the case are under investigation. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the deceased's body had been submitted for a post-mortem. He stated that the police and forensic teams are conducting the probe.

"The body of one Anil Mehta (62) was discovered. He resided on the sixth floor. We are conducting additional investigations, and our team is present. We are thoroughly researching all possible aspects. Our teams are here, as are the forensic teams. The body is being taken for postmortem. We are doing a thorough investigation. We are investigating further since it appears to be suicide at first glance," Mumbai Police told ANI.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora was not home when her father died. The actor-model was apparently in Pune when the event occurred, and he quickly returned to Mumbai.

