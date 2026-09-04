Is Rohit Saraf dating The Revolutionaries co-star Pratibha Ranta? Here's how he responds

Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta have been at the centre of dating rumours for some time. With their upcoming series The Revolutionaries nearing its release, Rohit recently shared a series of adorable pictures with his co-star on Instagram, which fuelled their dating speculation. Now, the Mismatched actor has finally responded to the dating rumours after an Instagram user directly asked him if the two were dating. Read on to know what he said.

Is Rohit Saraf dating The Revolutionaries co-star Pratibha Ranta?

For the unversed, an Instagram user commented on Rohit and Pratibha’s candid picture on Thursday. Rohit did not ignore the question and gave a direct response. The user asked, “Are you guys dating? Or are you guys dating?" Replying to the comment, Rohit wrote, “@whatthehellmarss no, we acted in a show together that’s releasing on 11th September. Please watch The Revolutionaries on @primevideoin."

(Image Source : IG: @WHATTHEHELLMARSS)Screengrab showing Rohit Saraf's Instagram comment.

The actor’s response comes amid continued interest in his equation with Pratibha. The two have been linked romantically since late 2025, when they were spotted together at filmmaker Nikkhil Advani’s Diwali party. A video showing Rohit and Pratibha dancing at the gathering was widely shared online, which led to speculation about their relationship.

About The Revolutionaries

The Revolutionaries is an upcoming Indian period action-thriller series directed by Nikkhil Advani. The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.

When is The Revolutionaries releasing?

The Revolutionaries is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 11. To know more about the show's storyline, watch The Revolutionaries trailer below:

The Revolutionaries: Who all are in the cast?

The series features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah, Kashish Saluja, Edward Robinson, Tota Roy Chaudhary, Paoli Dam, Neil Bhoopalam, K C Shanker, Pratik Motwani, Tenzin Bodh and Avijit Dutt.

It is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

The Revolutionaries: What is the plot?

The story follows the lives of young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was essential to ending British colonial rule.

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The Revolutionaries trailer is out now; Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta lead fight against British Raj