Lady Gaga gushes over her 14th Grammy win, calls it 'a very special one' | See post

Global star Lady Gaga clinched her 14th Grammy Award this year and to celebrate this milestone she shared her heartfelt emotions after the win. Calling it 'a very special one', she posted a couple of pictures of herself holding the iconic gramophone trophy. ''My 14th Grammy award is a very special one. Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch peoples hearts. Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul, love is what we all need right now. Thank you little monsters, wherever you go that’s where I’ll follow,'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

Take a look

Lady Gaga bagged the prestigious award under the category Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Bruno Mars for their hit duet 'Die With A Smile'. She also thanked her fans, affectionately referred to as "little monsters," saying, "Thank you little monsters--wherever you go that's where I'll follow," a nod to a lyric from 'Die with a Smile'.

During the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Caga and Bruno Mars were not only honoured with the prestigious award, but they also graced the stage with a stunning performance.

The duo performed 'California Dreamin' by The Mamas and the Papas, a tribute to Los Angeles, which captivated the audience. 'Die with a Smile, which has already made waves on the charts, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, as per Billboard.

