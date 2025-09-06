The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku Sharda denies exit, calls bond with Krushna unbreakable Kiku Sharda has denied rumours of his exit from The Great Indian Kapil Show after a viral fight video with Krushna Abhishek, calling it just a prank.

New Delhi:

Comedian Kiku Sharda has finally cleared the air on reports suggesting his exit from 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' and an alleged fight with co-star Krushna Abhishek.

By sharing a post on social media, the actor strongly denied all such rumours, stating that his bond with Krushna remains strong and there is no truth to the rumours of any rift between them.

Kiku Sharda denies quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show

In the collaborative Instagram post, Kiku also assured fans that he has no plans of quitting Netflix's comedy chat show. On Saturday, he shared a black and white picture of himself along with Krushna Abhishek, where they can be seen posing with fingers on their lips.

Taking to Instagram, Kiku wrote, "yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega! the 'fight' was a prank only…. Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar. Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain."

Viral video of Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek’s disagreement

For the unversed, a behind-the-scenes video of comedian Kiku and Krushna Abhishek having a disagreement on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show surfaced online. This video led to speculation about a possible fallout and sparked rumours of Kiku’s exit from the show. Adding fuel to the fire were reports claiming that Kiku might join Ashneer Grover’s upcoming reality show Rise and Fall.

Archana Puran Singh reacts to Kiku Sharda’s exit rumours

Actress and host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh, also commented on this matter. In a conversation with HTCity, Archana said, "There is absolutely no truth in these rumours." She further added, "Our cast and crew are one big, happy family. And will always be so."

