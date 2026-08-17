Pulkit Samrat shares health update after malaria diagnosis, reveals 2.5 kg muscle loss

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his recovery after being diagnosed with malaria. In the picture, the actor appeared noticeably thinner and weaker than usual, prompting concern among his followers.

In the accompanying message, Pulkit revealed that he has been battling malaria for the past few days. He also opened up about the physical impact of the illness, saying he had lost 2.5 kg of muscle along with a considerable amount of strength.

Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Story

The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, "Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We've built it before. We'll build it again."

Despite the setback, Pulkit's message remained positive. Rather than focusing on the weight he had lost, the actor expressed confidence that he would regain his strength and return to his previous fitness levels.

Fitness journey of Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit is not new to talking about fitness, as he is renowned for having muscles. He took his followers on a journey in which he highlighted how an illness can affect physical strength, even for those who adhere to a strict workout routine.

Moreover, his recent post assured fans that he was dedicated to recovery, and Pulkit said that strengthening his body again and getting back to the gym would be his main goal after recovery. Fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery.

Pulkit Samrat's recent work

For the unversed, Pulkit was most recently seen in the Netflix series Glory, a sports-action drama directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma. The series also featured Divyendu and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. The sports-drama was able to impress audiences and even made it to the top 10 trends on Netflix after the release.

Before Glory, Pulkit appeared in the film Rahu Ketu, which was released in theatres. The actor has also remained a familiar face in Hindi cinema through films including Fukrey, Fukrey Returns and Pagalpanti.

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