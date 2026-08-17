Ananya Raj's friend remembers their last conversation 7 months before her death; here's what they discussed

New Delhi:

Actor Ananya Raj, known for films such as 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, died on July 15 at the age of 27. Her family shared the news on August 16, nearly a month after her death. As her followers condoled her demise, one user, seemingly a friend or an acquaintance of Ananya, recalled the last conversation they had seven months ago.

What did Ananya Raj's friend say about their last conversation?

As the actress's followers grieved her death, a social media user, seemingly her friend, extended a condolence message. There, the user wrote about their last call about seven months back. "I was shocked when I came to knew about this fewdays back !!! U were a very very kind soul ..we spoke around 7 months ago last time.. never knew that was our last conversation.. We had plans to work on ur PR and social media... I was abou to call u in few days.... RIP ananya u will be missed", Pankaj Sharma wrote, a social and a digital expert.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA RAJ)Comment on late Ananya Raj's Instagram

What did Ananya Raj's family say about her death?

Ananya's family said she had been going through physical and mental health difficulties for more than a year. Despite the challenges, they said she continued to fight and remained strong. Calling her someone who "fought like a warrior", the family said Ananya passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Their statement read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

The family also remembered Ananya as a strong-willed person who lived life on her own terms. "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude." The family has also requested privacy as they grieve her loss.

Ananya Raj's film career

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 7 Hours to Go in 2016. The film featured Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar and Varun Badola in key roles.

She later appeared in The Final Exit in 2017 and Ghost in 2019. Her work was not limited to Hindi cinema. Ananya also featured in the Telugu film Thaggede Le and was part of the trilingual project Madrasi Gang.