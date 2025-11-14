Kamini Kaushal dies: Her throwback photo with Dharmendra resurfaces; actor once called it 'ikk pyaar bhari…' After the death of veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, an old photo of her with Dharmendra has resurfaced. The nostalgic picture, originally shared by Dharmendra in 2021, featured the two smiling warmly.

Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal died at the age of 98. She was known as one of Bollywood's oldest surviving actresses. While Kaushal's family has yet to issue an official statement on her death, condolences have been pouring in from the film industry.

Amid this, one of Kamini Kaushal's throwback photos with Dharmendra is going viral. For the unversed, Dharmendra is recovering at his Juhu bungalow after spending close to 10 days at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Kamini Kaushal's throwback photo with Dharmendra goes viral

Kamini Kaushal and Dharmendra had worked together in as many as four films - Aadmi Aur Insaan, Yakeen, Khuda Kasam, Ishq Par Zor Nahin. In 2021, Dharmendra had posted a throwback photo with Kaushal from an event. Recalling their first meet, he shared fond memories with Kaushal. "Meri zindagi ki , Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir…Donon ke chihron par massart … ikk pyaar bhari introduction (sic) (The first picture from my first meeting with Kamini Kaushal, the heroine of my debut film Shaheed… smiles on both our faces… a warm, love-filled introduction)," he penned. Take a look at the photo here:

Kamini Kaushal's film won first Cannes award from India

Kamini Kaushal started her film career as early as 1946 in Neecha Nagar. Not many know, but it was the first-ever Indian film to represent the country at Cannes and win an award.

The veteran actor was known for leading a private life. In fact, she was one of the first actors to break taboos and continue working after marriage, making her one of the first actresses of her times to do so.

Between 1946 and 1963, she worked in several superhit films, such as Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958) and Godaan (1963).

Dharmendra's latest health update

On November 12, Dharmendra's family took him home from the hospital. Soon after, the Deol family issued a statement, which read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

