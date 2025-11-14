Kamini Kaushal, veteran actress, dies at 98 Kamini Kaushal has died at the age of 98, marking the end of a remarkable era in Hindi cinema. Her career spanned over seven decades.

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, known for films such as Do Bhai, Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar, Ziddi, has died at the age of 98. Known as one of Bollywood's oldest surviving actress, Kaushal's passing leaves a huge void in the film industry.

For the unversed, Kamini Kaushal has also worked with Dharmendra in as many as four films. She was last seen as Shahid Kapoor's grandmother in 2019 film, Kabir Singh.

Kamini Kaushal passes away

Kamina Kaushal died on November 14. The exact reason of her passing is not known yet. Confirming the news of her death, a source told journalist Vickey Lalwani, "Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile and needs privacy." Pap page Viral Bhayani also posted the news of her demise.

Kamini Kaushal is survived by her three sons - Shravan, Vidur and Rahul Sood. Her family is yet to issue an official statement. Meanwhile, condolences have been pouring in from across the industry,

Kamini Kaushal has also worked with Dharmendra

Not many know but Kamini Kaushal has also worked with Dharmendra. Several years later, in 2021, Dharmendra fondly recalled his first meeting with Kaushal by sharing an old photograph. The veteran actor had reminisced over how warm their work experience had been.

Kamini Kaushal's glorious filmography

Kamini Kaushal had a film career spanning seven decades. She had seen the evolution of films closely and also played an active part in it. Known for leading a private life, Kamini Kaushal broke taboos where she had to. In 1947, she continued to work after marriage, making her one of the first actresses of her times to do so.

Between 1946 and 1963, she led several blockbuster films, such as Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958) and Godaan (1963).

Towards the 60s, she deviated towards strong character parts from leading roles that only marked an upward shift in her career. Wading through the 70s, Kamini Kaushal continued to appear in noteworthy films such as Do Raaste (1969), Anhonee (1973), Prem Nagar (1974) and Maha Chor (1976).

Also read: Dharmendra discharged from hospital, will now be treated at home, confirms doctor at Breach Candy Hospital