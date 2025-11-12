Dharmendra discharged from hospital, will now be treated at home, confirms doctor at Breach Candy Hospital Veteran actor Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be treated at his Mumbai residence.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from hospital after staying days in Breach Candy Hospital. He will now be treated at home, this was confirmed Breach Candy Hospital doctor on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The Deol family has brought home veteran actor Dharmendra after he was discharged from the hospital. The 89-year-old actor was admitted for medical supervision at Breach Candy hospital and was moved to the ICU on November 10.

Bobby took his father home

He was brought home in an ambulance at around 7:30 am. Bobby Deol followed the ambulance in his car. The actor was spotted outside the hospital at 7:00 am today on November 12.

Hema Malini and Esha said Dharmendra is recovering

It is significant to note that on Tuesday after Dharmendra's fake death news went viral, his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini broke the news that the veteran actor was fine and was also recovering.

'What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,' read Hema Malini's X post.

Dharmendra was hospitalised this week

The veteran actor was hospitalised earlier this week and Hema Malini had even urged fans to pray for his recovery. Later, Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol had also revealed that his father was stable and was also responding to the treatment after he was moved to ICU.

Now after staying days in the Breach Candy Hospital, the He-Man of Bollywood was discharged from hospital. Members of the Deol family, including Esha, Sunny and Bobby Deol, had been visiting him regularly. Meanwhile, superstars ranging from Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan also flocked to Breach Candy Hospital to check on the veteran actor.

