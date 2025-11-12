Shatrughan Sinha slams false death rumours about Dharmendra, confirms ‘He-Man’ is recovering well Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and is undergoing treatment. Rumors of the actor's death gained momentum on Tuesday morning, which Hema Malini herself denied. Shatrughan Sinha has now reacted to the same.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. According to Sunny Deol's team, the actor's condition is improving. Meanwhile, the veteran actor's fake death rumours went viral on Tuesday morning. Following the spread of the false news, Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini later denied the rumors.

Now Shatrughan Sinha has also reacted to the same. He also provided an update on his best friend Dharmendra's health, saying he is fine and will be home soon.

I was both shocked and relieved: Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha expressed his displeasure over the false news surrounding Dharmendra's fake death. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, the actor-turned-politician said, 'I woke up this morning and found out about these false reports. At first, I thought it was all true, as it was being reported from trusted portals and publications. But when I learned the truth, I was both shocked and relieved to find out the reports were false.'

May his enemies die: Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha further said, 'Everyone's favorite Dharam ji is fine and will be home soon. And, yes, may his enemies die. Dharam ji doesn't have a team, so which team has confirmed the news of his passing? When his family and anyone close to him haven't said anything like this, why are others spreading fake news about his death? This is simply not true.'

Several actors reached hospital to meet Dharmendra

89-year-old Dharmendra has been hospitalised for the past several days. Members of the Deol family, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have been visiting him regularly. Meanwhile, superstars ranging from Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are flocking to Breach Candy Hospital to check on He-Man. Dharmendra's fans from all over the world are praying for his speedy recovery.

