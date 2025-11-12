Govinda hospitalised after fainting, undergoing treatment Bollywood actor Govinda was admitted to Critical Care Hospital in Mumbai early Wednesday after he suddenly fainted around 8:30 pm the previous night.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he suddenly fainted at 8:30 pm last night. After consulting a doctor, he was given some medication.

Govinda's condition improved after taking the medication. However, after feeling unwell at around 12:30 am, he was admitted to Critical Care Hospital in Mumbai at around 1 am.

The actor has undergone all his tests and is currently doing well. A medical bulletin will be issued this morning.

