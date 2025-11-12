Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Govinda hospitalised after fainting, undergoing treatment

Govinda hospitalised after fainting, undergoing treatment

Bollywood actor Govinda was admitted to Critical Care Hospital in Mumbai early Wednesday after he suddenly fainted around 8:30 pm the previous night.

Govinda has been hospitalised
Govinda has been hospitalised Image Source : Govinda's Instagram
Reported ByDinesh Mourya  Written BySakshi Verma  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he suddenly fainted at 8:30 pm last night. After consulting a doctor, he was given some medication.

Govinda's condition improved after taking the medication. However, after feeling unwell at around 12:30 am, he was admitted to Critical Care Hospital in Mumbai at around 1 am.

The actor has undergone all his tests and is currently doing well. A medical bulletin will be issued this morning.

Also Read: Dharmendra Health Updates: Bobby Deol hides from paps, leaves hospital after visiting his father

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Govinda Hospitalised
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\