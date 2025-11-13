'Sharam nahi aati?': Angry Sunny Deol lashes out at paps for invading privacy at Dharmendra's house Sunny Deol lost his cool at paparazzi stationed outside his father Dharmendra’s Mumbai home, scolding them for invading their privacy. "Sharam nahi aati?", he asked them.

New Delhi:

A day after Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, his son Sunny Deol lashed out at paps stationed outside the veteran actor's Juhu bungalow. For the unversed, Dharmendra spent over 10 days at the hospital.

The Gadar 2 actor and his family have been frequently sharing the veteran actor's health update with the media.

Sunny Deol scolds paps

Sunny Deol and his family are going through a tough time, owing to Dharmendra's health. Paps and fans have been standing outside Dharmendra's Juhu house ever since he was hospitalised. On November 13, Sunny stood in front of the media with folded hands and reprimanded them, saying: "Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, aapke ghar mein bacche hain... Sharam nahi aati? (Don't you have parents at home? Don't you have any shame?)"

Dharmendra's latest health update

On November 12, Dharmendra's family took him home from the hospital. Soon after, the Deol family issued a statement, which read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Dharmendra's earlier health issues and surgeries

Earlier this year, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. When the paps noticed his bandaged eye, they asked for his health update out of concern. The 89-year-old actor had then told them, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.)" He even added, "Love you, my audience and my fans".

In April, Sunny Deol had also shared his father's health update at the Jaat press conference in Delhi. Addressing the media, he said, "Papa ekdum theek hain, cataract ka operation tha, chhota sa tha, aisa kuch nahi (Dad is absolutely fine. He had a small cataract surgery. Nothing to worry about)."

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. He will be next seen in Ikkis, co-starring Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.

