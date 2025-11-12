'Bhagwan ne meri sunn li': When Dharmendra left son Sunny Deol in tears calling him God's answered prayer In a heartwarming throwback, Dharmendra once got emotional while speaking about his son Sunny Deol, calling 'God’s answered prayer'. The touching moment left the Gadar 2 star in tears.

New Delhi:

Dharmendra is back at his Juhu bungalow after spending over 10 days at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and his fans can't be more elated. Social media is filled with throwback memories of the actor, with everyone wishing for his speedy recovery. Amid this, an old video of the veteran star has resurfaced, in which, he is seen talking about how lucky his elder son, Sunny Deol, has been for him.

Earlier today, the Deol family issued an official statement on Dharmendra's health. They assured fans that the actor is in recovery and will continue the rest of the treatment from home.

When Dharmendra said Sunny Deol's birth was very lucky for him

A few years back, Dharmendra was a guest judge on a reality show when he spoke about Sunny Deol. The 89-year-old actor said, "Chota tha, 6-8 mahine pe, hum Bombay aa gaye the. Ye kisi bade hospital mein nahi, gaon ki dai hoti hain na jo naaru kat-ti hain, waha paida hua tha. Jab ye paida huye tha toh sab kehte the 'Masterji [Dharmendra's father] ka ladka, masterji ki bahu, masterji ka beta'... jab ye paida hua toh sab kehte the masterji ka pota bohot khoobsurat hain (He was very young, about six to eight months old, when we came to Bombay. He wasn’t born in a big hospital - it was at a village midwife’s place, the kind who cuts the umbilical cord. When he was born, everyone used to say, “The teacher’s son, the teacher’s daughter-in-law, the teacher’s grandson…” When he was born, everyone said, 'The teacher’s grandson is very beautiful')."

He continued, "Gaon mein aisa riwaaz hota tha ki koi khoobsurat paida hota tha toh usko dekhne chale jaate the ladies. Usko dekhne aate the (In the village, there was a tradition - whenever a beautiful child was born, the women would go to see the baby. People would come just to see him)."

He further added, "Isiliye main ye kehta hoon, ke ye aaya toh bhagwan ne meri sunn li. Ye mere liye bohot lucky hain. Tabhi iska naam Sunny rakha, ye sooraj hain hamare liye (That’s why I always say, when he came into our lives, it felt like God had heard my prayers. He’s been very lucky for me. That’s why I named him Sunny — he’s like the sun for us)."

Dharmendra health latest news

On the morning of November 12, Dharmendra's family issued an official statement on his health. The note read: "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

