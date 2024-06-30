Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 3: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer crosses Rs 200 crore in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 3

Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD is shattering records each day. In the history of Indian cinema, the film has scripted history by becoming the biggest opener of 2024. Kalki 2898 AD even before its release had created so much hype that bookings collection was at par with any other film.

According to a report in Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD has earned around Rs 67.1 crore in India on its third day taking its total collection to Rs 220 crore. The first-day collection of the film was Rs 95.3 crore, while on the second day, the film earned Rs 57.6 crore. Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 74. 24% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD Day 3 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 56.64%

Afternoon Shows: 76.50%

Evening Shows: 78.88%

Night Shows: 84.93%

India TV's Sakshi Verma wrote in her review, " A pure sci-fi film with Prabhas leading from the front. Deepika Padukone as Sumathi is soft and expresses more with her eyes, but it's Amitabh Bachchan who steals the show. With amazing VFX, impressive cinematic experience and surprising cameos, Kalki 2898 AD is a must-watch in theatres. "

"The writing of Kalki 2898 AD is the USP of this film. With Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma's cameos to several mythological references like, Surya Putra Karna, rebel star to 'wind set down' phenomena with Deepika, Kalki 2898 AD has depth in its writing. "

"Kalki 2898 AD is a pure build-up for what's coming next in the sequel. The film is purely fictional but makes you believe that it is reality. Its larger-than-life spectacle transports you to Kashi, Complex and Shambala. The choice of actors and their perfect portrayal make this film a must-watch. Nag Ashwin's concepts are of good level and spark imaginative experiences."

Kalki 2898 AD is based on a dystopian time, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, this film is based on the post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Ashwatthama in the film, while Prabhas is seen in the role of Bhairava. The film has been screened in many formats including 3D and 4DX. Apart from Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupati.

Also Read: 7 TV shows, films of Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor | Birthday Special

Also Read: 'So grateful to...', Anushka Sharma pens a heartwarming note for Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup win