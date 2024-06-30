7 TV shows, films of Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Avika Gor

TV actress Avika Gor gained nationwide recognition after starring in the popular sitcom Balika Vadhu. The actress who turned a year wiser today, has worked in other shows including Sasural Simar Ka and Laado. Not only in TV shows, she also worked in several regional films. On the occasion of her 27th birthday, let's take a look at a few of the films and shows she has been part of.

1. Balika Vadhu

The popular show Balika Vadhu is the story of a child bride, Anandi, after getting married into an affluent family at a tender age, she struggles to cope with the traditions. She overcomes multiple personal struggles to emerge as an example for rural women. The show also stars Surekha Sikri, Shashank Vyas, Neha Marda and Sargun Mehta among others.

2. Sasural Simar ka

Sasural Simar Ka tells the story of two sisters Simar and Roli share a very close bond. They eventually marry two brothers, Prem and Sid, and live in the Bharadwaj household facing all their problems together. The show stars Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar and Tanya Sharma among others.

3. 1920: Horrors of the Heart

1920: Horrors of the Heart is the story of Young Meghna tells her father, Dheeraj, of her love on her 21st birthday, and her worst nightmare comes alive when Dheeraj kills himself. Abandoned by her mother as a child, Meghna learns her mother is also responsible for her father's death. Unable to bear the betrayal, Meghna vows to destroy Radhika and her current family with a sinister plot using her father's spirit. The film stars Ketak Kulkarni, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Danish Pandor, Randheer Rai and Rahul Dev among others.

4. Popcorn

Popcorn is a Telugu Telugu-language romantic film which tells the story of two strangers who meet as enemies inside an elevator that gets stuck for 18 hours but over time, they end up being sincere lovers. The film stars Sai Ronak, Nithya Das and Charuhasan.

5. Cinema Chupista Maava

Cinema Chupista Maava is a Telugu language film which tells the story of Kaththi, a careless youth, who falls in love with Parineeta. However, Parineeta's father has some conditions that Kaththi must fulfil to marry her. The film features Raj Tarun, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Brahmanandam.

6. Laado

The popular sitcom Laado is the story of Ammaji. Living a retired life, she is now a changed person and her only aim in life is to protect her 2 granddaughters, Anushka and Jahnvi. The show is the sequel to Na Aana Is Des Laado. The show stars Meghana Malik. Natasha Sharma, Aditya Redji, Sonal Jah and Vaishnavi Dhanraj among others.

7. Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada

Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada is another Telugu language thriller film which tells the story of Arjun falls in love with a woman who reminds him of his former lady love. However, things take an unexpected turn after the woman disappears under mysterious circumstances. The film stars Hebah Patel, Nikhil Siddhartha and Vennela Kishore among others.

