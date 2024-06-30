'So grateful to...', Anushka Sharma pens a heartwarming note for Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup win

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma congratulates Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup win

Team India is on cloud nine after defeating South Africa and winning the ICC T20 World Cup by 7 runs. This victory marks their second winning after eleven years. Fans and celebrities took to social media to celebrate the win and flooded the comment section. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Along with a picture of Virat Kohli proudly holding the trophy, she wrote in the caption, "AND...I love this man...@viratkohli. So grateful to call you my home...now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!" In another post, Anushka Sharma shared the moment they won the match and shared a bunch of pictures, in which it can be seen the teammates being emotional and sighing with relief.

Along with pictures, she wrote, Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV...Yes, my darling they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! Champions- Congratulations".

Right after winning the match, Virat Kohli too confirmed his T20 retirement after India won the T20 World Cup. He won the player of the match for his brilliant 76 runs that helped India clinch this trophy. He later also did a video call with his wife Anushka Sharma and his kids.

India ended their 11-year wait for the ICC trophy after beating South Africa by 7 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday. Virat Kohli's big fifty helped India post a challenging total of 176/7 and then Jasprit Bumrah's magical spell in death overs restricted the Proteas to 169/8.

On the work front, Anushka has been on a hiatus from films and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. However, she will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, where the actress will portray the role of woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

