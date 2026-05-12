Junaid Khan says dad Aamir Khan is 'still moping' over Ek Din's failure: 'Really bothers him'

New Delhi:

Junaid Khan’s latest film, Ek Din, failed to make an impact at the box office. The actor, who starred with Sai Pallavi in the project, has now opened up about its disappointing response. Junaid admitted that while the team had hoped for a better outcome, things simply did not work out as expected. He mentioned that Aamir Khan is "still moping" over the film's failure.

What did Junaid Khan say about Ek Din's failure?

Ek Din marked Junaid’s return to theatres after the underwhelming performance of his previous release with Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa. The romantic drama also marked Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut, but despite the anticipation around the film, it struggled to connect with audiences.

In a recent conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid said he personally liked the movie and understood that not every film finds acceptance with the larger audience. “Yaa film's not done well. We were hopeful but I guess it didn't do well. Hota hai kabhi kabhi. It's a film that I really liked and enjoyed. A lot of people did really like it but I guess most people didn't really like it. It happens sometimes,” he said.

How did Aamir Khan react to Ek Din's failure?

Junaid also spoke about how his father, Aamir Khan, reacted to the film’s failure. Aamir had backed the project as one of the producers under Aamir Khan Productions. According to Junaid, Aamir still feels deeply affected by the film not working at the box office. “He is still moping. Even after all these years, after seeing all of it, it still really bothers him. But he keeps himself busy and goes back out there and does it all over again. He takes a film's failure very personally, especially when he likes the film,” Junaid shared.

How much did Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's Ek Din earn at the box office?

Ek Din opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Released on May 1, the movie reportedly earned Rs 1 crore on its opening day. Collections continued to dip over the following days, and by the end of 11 days, the film had reportedly collected Rs 5.44 crore worldwide and Rs 4.25 crore net in India.

Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit, Ek Din is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day.

Also read: Ek Din Review: Love lost in Japan's beauty, Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut opposite Junaid Khan falls flat