Ek Din Review: Love lost in Japan's beauty, Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut opposite Junaid Khan falls flat

Movie Name: Ek Din

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Director: Sunil Pandey

Genre: Romantic drama

There is no single fixed formula for love stories in Bollywood. Sometimes the music creates magic, while at other times it is the depth of the characters that touches the audience. But the biggest test of a successful romantic film is the chemistry between its lead actors. When two people come together on screen, that unspoken connection is what elevates a film. Director Sunil Pandey’s film Ek Din attempts to capture this magic, but unfortunately, the effort remains limited to snowy mountains and picturesque visuals. Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the film begins with an interesting idea but eventually gets lost in its own complications.

Ek Din Story: An old formula in a new package

The story revolves around Dinesh (Junaid Khan), a simple, introverted young man working in an IT company in Noida, who considers himself ‘invisible’. He harbours a quiet, one-sided love for his colleague Meera (Sai Pallavi). The story takes a turn when the entire office team travels to Japan for an offsite trip. The reason for choosing Japan is quite filmy as well, Meera has a deep fondness for Japanese culture and its snowy landscapes.

There, Meera goes through an emotional breakdown, after which an incident leads to the discovery that she is suffering from TGA (Transient Global Amnesia). It is a condition where a person’s memory becomes unclear beyond a certain point, and they are unable to retain new memories the next day. Dinesh, whom Meera never even noticed before, prays to Japanese gods that she falls in love with him, even if only for a day. His wish comes true, but with a condition: the next morning, Meera will remember nothing about that one day.

At the level of writing, this idea feels reminiscent of television shows from the early 2000s, where situations often seemed artificial. In 2026, when audiences expect logical and mature storytelling, Ek Din comes across as weak and outdated. The writers try to present Dinesh as a ‘green flag’ ideal man, but the film ends up portraying him as someone who takes advantage of a woman’s illness to fulfil his desires, which feels rather uncomfortable.

Ek Din: Performances

In terms of performances, Sai Pallavi brings sincerity to her Hindi debut. Her innocence and emotional depth in quieter moments stand out as one of the film’s strongest aspects. She does her best to bring Meera to life, but the script presents her more as a helpless character than an independent woman.

Junaid Khan appears more restrained compared to his previous performances. His simplicity as Dinesh is evident, but as an actor, he still lacks the screen presence needed to fully engage the audience. Restraint can be effective, but here it slows the film down. Kunal Kapoor appears in a brief but impactful cameo, though he has little to do.

The film’s biggest weakness is the lack of chemistry between Junaid and Sai Pallavi. At no point does the audience feel that they are in love. Their connection feels so flat that at times they seem more like distant acquaintances than romantic partners. Without that spark, it becomes difficult for viewers to connect with the story.

Ek Din: Direction and technical aspects

Sunil Pandey’s direction is technically sound but emotionally underwhelming. He succeeds in showcasing the beauty of Japan on screen. The cinematography is the film’s biggest strength. Snow-covered streets of Hokkaido, soft winter light, and postcard-like frames make the film feel more like a travel brochure than a cinematic experience.

As for the music, there is a song by Arijit Singh that sounds pleasant but is easily forgettable once the film ends. The editing is not particularly effective either, and the pacing becomes so slow at times that it tests the audience’s patience. The timing of the release also works against the film; it might have been more suitable for winter or around Valentine’s Day rather than the heat of April.

Ek Din: Directorial vision

The film is an official remake of the Thai film One Day, but it does not fully adapt the story to Indian sensibilities in a way that feels original. The director tries to shape Dinesh into a ‘likeable nerd’, but he ends up as a character lost in his own world. The film attempts to convey the idea of selfless love, but the depth needed to support that message is missing.

Ek Din: Verdict

Ek Din is a film with good intentions but underwhelming results. It tries to bring back Bollywood’s old ‘clean romance’ style, which could have been refreshing amid today’s darker content, but it lacks soul. Despite the beautiful visuals of Japan, Sai Pallavi’s charm, and strong cinematography, the film falters due to its slow pace and lack of chemistry between the leads. It is a story that comes and goes without leaving a lasting impression, much like the film’s heroine, who forgets everything the next day. If you simply want to enjoy the scenic visuals of Japan, it might be worth a watch once. Otherwise, there is little here that will stay with you.

2 out of 5 stars for Ek Din.

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