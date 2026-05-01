Kidney care for diabetics: 7 things you should start doing today

New Delhi:

Diabetes is no longer just about managing sugar levels. Doctors now view it as a condition that quietly affects multiple organs over time, with the kidneys being among the most vulnerable. What makes this risk more serious is that the damage can build silently, often without clear symptoms in the early stages.

In India, where diabetes cases continue to rise, protecting kidney health has become a daily responsibility rather than a medical afterthought. The good news is that small, consistent habits can make a real difference long before complications appear.

Why does kidney damage in diabetes often go unnoticed?

One of the biggest challenges with diabetic kidney disease is that it does not show early warning signs. There is no sudden pain or dramatic signal. Many people feel completely fine while gradual damage is already underway. High blood sugar affects the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys over time. This reduces their ability to filter waste effectively. By the time symptoms appear, the damage is often advanced, which is why early awareness matters.

Keep blood sugar within range, not just occasionally

Managing blood sugar is not about getting it right once in a while. It is about staying consistent over time. Frequent spikes and drops put continuous stress on the kidneys and weaken their filtering function. Even if fluctuations seem minor, long-term instability is what leads to complications. A steady routine is far more protective than occasional strict control.

Monitor blood pressure as seriously as sugar levels

Both high blood pressure and diabetes can contribute to kidney damage. High blood pressure adds stress to delicate kidney blood vessels and accelerates the damage process. Even slightly high readings can have an impact over time. Regular monitoring and early correction can help reduce long-term risk.

Do not skip kidney function tests

Kidney damage usually does not have any symptoms until later stages, making regular screening tests important. Screening is easy and can be done through urine albumin and blood creatinine levels. These tests are a core part of diabetes management. Early detection gives you a better chance to slow or prevent progression.

Be careful with everyday medications

It is easy to overlook how common painkillers and over-the-counter medicines affect the body. Some medications, especially when used frequently, can reduce blood flow to the kidneys and increase existing strain.

This does not imply refraining from taking any medications at all. What it implies is that one must be conscious while taking medication regularly and consult a doctor.

Importance of hydration without excess

While hydration is important, it should not be taken to extremes. The kidneys require water to perform their role of cleaning up waste, but too much will upset the equilibrium. One should avoid following fads in this case. This would require taking into account your personal needs.

Think again about high-protein diet fads

Popular diets such as those involving high protein intakes are common for fitness and weight loss regimes, but they put additional pressure on the kidneys. Protein is good, but in moderate amounts. A balanced and personalised approach is safer than blindly following diet trends.

Do not ignore subtle warning signs

Early signs of kidney issues can be easy to miss. These may include slight swelling in the ankles, unusual fatigue, or changes in urination patterns. Individually, these signs may not seem serious. Together, they can indicate that something needs attention. Acting early can make a significant difference.

The focus today is shifting from reacting to damage to preventing it. This shift can have a lasting impact, especially in a country where diabetes continues to rise.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Metabolic health expert explains the rise of ‘skinny diabetes’ in urban India