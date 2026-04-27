Candy and the Pizza Girl Movie Review: Stylish dark comedy loses grip in chaotic storytelling

Movie Name: Candy and the Pizza Girl

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: April 27, 2026

Director: Akhil Kapoor

Genre: Dark Comedy

Experimenting with dark comedy and neo-noir has always been a risky space in Indian cinema. When it comes to making films that will become cult classics, many directors tend to compromise their creativity and logic. Candy and the Pizza Girl is one such movie. The odd title of the movie and the way it was marketed to the audience made us expect a lot from it. What is promoted as a wild cinematic experience turns into an exhausting watch. Unlike films such as Delhi Belly, where chaos was supported by a tight screenplay, here only chaos remains.

Candy and the Pizza Girl: Story and screenplay

The film unfolds over a single night in Mumbai, where the lives of several characters collide in bizarre ways. On paper, this sounds interesting, but the execution falls apart. The arrival of the “Pizza Girl” is presented as a major mystery, yet instead of becoming more engaging, it gradually starts frustrating the viewer.

The biggest issue lies in the writing. Most conflicts and twists feel based on coincidence rather than believable storytelling. The dark comedy succeeds because the absurdities make sense in the context of the movie’s universe. However, in this case, things take place on thin ice, and the use of non-linearity is simply an attempt to cover up the cracks. There is little emotional depth, while dialogues that try to sound philosophical often come across as forced and dull.

Candy and the Pizza Girl: Direction and vision

Director Akhil Kapoor appears keen to give the film the look of an international indie project. He appears intent on portraying the shadowy side of city living, but he fails to find an effective balance between style and content. Direction is poor, because the film itself never seems to decide if it wants to be a thriller or comedy.

The problem with pacing is a critical one.Even though the story spans just one night, the film moves so slowly that interest begins to fade. The neon lights and narrow lanes may look visually appealing, but without emotional tension or narrative grip, those technical touches mean little. What is presented as surrealism feels less artistic and more disorganised.

Candy and the Pizza Girl: Acting

Despite a capable cast, weak character writing limits the actors. Ninad Kamat gives an energetic performance as Bobby. His expressions and delivery reflect the madness the director was aiming for. Nevertheless, the performance is so overdone that the character ends up being annoying at times instead of becoming convincing. Candy is portrayed with grace by Shivani Singh, thus providing some respite from the commotion. Regrettably, her character lacks substance.

Priya Banerjee, who plays the Pizza Girl, remains more of a symbol than a fully realised person. Instead of seeming mysterious, her performance often feels unclear. Supporting actors Dara Sandhu and Nimish Shitole do their best, but the weak structure leaves little room for anyone to make a lasting impact.

Candy and the Pizza Girl: Technical aspects

Technically, the film remains average. The cinematography does make an effort to capture Mumbai’s nightlife. Heavy use of neon colours and Dutch angles tries to create a trippy vibe. It feels fresh at first, but repeated throughout the film, it starts resembling an extended music video.

The music and sound design aim to enhance the manic tone, but at times the background score overwhelms the dialogue. Editing is also another weak aspect of Candy and the Pizza Girl. Several scenes run longer than needed, while abrupt transitions break the flow of the story. Tighter editing could have made the film far more watchable.

Candy and the Pizza Girl: Verdict

Candy and the Pizza Girl is a film that tries to be many things but never becomes anything substantial. It should get points for trying something different, but it falls short on precision and discipline to make it work. It will likely not be amusing to even those who appreciate black humour.

If you enjoy bold cinematic experiments and have plenty of patience, you may still wish to give it a try. For most viewers, however, it is likely to feel directionless and overly complicated. Rather than being 'out of the box', it often feels 'out of control'.

Hence, Candy and the Pizza Girl deserves 2/5 stars.

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